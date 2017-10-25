John Wall says he will show ‘no mercy’ against Lonzo Ball

The Big Baller Brand is officially being threatened by the Big Waller Brand.

Before the Washington Wizards played the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Wizards guard John Wall was asked if he planned to let up on Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in their highly-anticipated matchup.

“Nah, no mercy,” replied Wall, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. “Certain matchups you really get up for. Like when you play [Golden State Warriors guard] Steph [Curry], you definitely want to have a good game. I’m playing against [Ball]. [Wizards center Marcin Gortat] said what he said about me. I didn’t say anything. His dad has been talking. … That makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play.”

As Wall hinted at, the pot has been brewing all week since Ball’s outspoken father LaVar said that his son would not lose twice in the same week and Gortat responded by saying that Wall would “torture [Ball] for 48 minutes.”

man….. pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

Though Ball has already won the respect of many a head coach, he is drawing the ire of virtually every opposing guard he plays, so he can probably expect to feel the full brunt of the four-time All-Star Wall’s wrath on Wednesday night.