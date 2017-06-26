John Wall tweets funny reaction to All-Defensive Team snub

The only certain things in life are death, taxes, and John Wall feeling slighted.

Shortly after the NBA announced their 2016-17 All-Defensive Teams on Monday, the Washington Wizards point guard, who did not qualify for either team, tweeted this simple yet telling reaction to the news.

Lol RT @BleacherReport: NBA All-Defensive First Team Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi … https://t.co/bN5VMLfgo4 — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 26, 2017

Wall was beaten out by Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley for the two guard spots on the All-Defensive First Team and by Tony Allen and Danny Green for the two guard spots on the Second Team. He did, however, receive 38 total voting points, including 14 First Team votes.

The four-time All-Star had the strongest statistical season of his career on both ends of the floor in 2016-17. Still, constantly feeling snubbed has become quite the running theme for Wall, as we also saw earlier this month. Expect that salt to continue flavoring the Wizards’ broth as we enter into next season.