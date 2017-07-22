Jordan Bell calls out site for selling incorrect jersey as ‘game used’
Warriors rookie Jordan Bell called out a sports merchandise and apparel company for selling what they advertised as a “game used” jersey.
Prior to being selected No. 38 overall during last month’s NBA Draft, Bell was a standout player at the University of Oregon. A Twitter user posted a photo from the popular website Fanatics, which listed a Ducks jersey with the No. 5 and Bell’s name on it. It is also advertised as being used during the 2016-2017 season. However, Bell did not wear No. 5 and chimed in to confirm.
Game worn @1jordanbell jersey for only $149.99- — thats wayyyy under priced https://t.co/RnuRLupSbd pic.twitter.com/XIBJwung1x
— Nathan Reid (@nathanreid) July 22, 2017
Hahahaha too bad I was number #1 https://t.co/2sFmSEYMJP
— Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) July 22, 2017
It will be interesting to follow what happens next (if anything) with the site for what appears to be passing along merchandise that is not as advertised.
