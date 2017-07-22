Ad Unit
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Jordan Bell calls out site for selling incorrect jersey as ‘game used’

July 22, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Jordan Bell Oregon

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell called out a sports merchandise and apparel company for selling what they advertised as a “game used” jersey.

Prior to being selected No. 38 overall during last month’s NBA Draft, Bell was a standout player at the University of Oregon. A Twitter user posted a photo from the popular website Fanatics, which listed a Ducks jersey with the No. 5 and Bell’s name on it. It is also advertised as being used during the 2016-2017 season. However, Bell did not wear No. 5 and chimed in to confirm.

It will be interesting to follow what happens next (if anything) with the site for what appears to be passing along merchandise that is not as advertised.

H/T For The Win


