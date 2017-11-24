Warriors’ Jordan Bell shades Bulls over draft snub

Golden State Warriors rookie big man Jordan Bell certainly hasn’t forgotten the way that the Chicago Bulls did him dirty on draft day.

Friday marked Bell’s first game against the Bulls, who chose him in the second round of this year’s draft only to flip him to the Dubs for cash considerations. Before the game, he said that there was nothing special about playing Chicago but snuck in some shade their way, per KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Jordan Bell said there’s nothing special about facing Bulls: “They made it clear they didn’t want me.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 24, 2017

The 23-year-old Bell has showed out (for better or for worse) in limited playing time for the defending champs this season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in just 8.3 minutes per game. Perhaps head coach Steve Kerr will give Bell a longer leash on Friday to enact his revenge against Chicago.

Image via Golden State Warriors on YouTube