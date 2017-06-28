Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Jordan Clarkson recruits JJ Redick to Lakers, deletes tweet

June 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson tried to get in on the recruitment fun amid all the NBA chaos Wednesday, but he apparently thought better of it.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard sent a tweet to free agent JJ Redick, telling the sharpshooter to come across the street from the Clippers to the Lakers.

Jordan Clarkson tweet

Clarkson later deleted the tweet.

Though any team that signs Redick will be receiving a good scorer and excellent shooter, Clarkson probably isn’t the best person to be doing the recruiting. He’s facing an uncertain future himself and was the subject of trade rumors. Recruiting someone who might lead to you being pushed out the door probably isn’t the best idea.


