Jordan Crawford wants LeBron James to give him a call

LeBron James is fed up with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lack of depth, and one unlikely candidate thinks he may be of assistance.

Former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Crawford sent out a tweet on Tuesday telling James to give him a call.

Bron, holla at ya boy — Jordan Crawford (@jcraw55) January 24, 2017

Crawford’s tweet came just hours after James publicly blasted the Cavs’ front office for a lack of additions to the roster.

Of course, Crawford has been out of the league since 2014 and famously posterized James in a 2009 pickup game with the footage allegedly being confiscated by James’ sponsor, Nike.

But when you consider that the now 28-year-old Crawford just won a scoring title in the Chinese Basketball Association (and that he may have just been seizing a golden opportunity to troll The King), it definitely won’t hurt to ask.

Image via Jordan Crawford on Instagram