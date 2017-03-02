Jose Calderon got $415k for being with Warriors for two hours

Jose Calderon’s time with the Warriors was brief, but certainly not inexpensive.

Earlier this week, Calderon was waived by the Lakers. In search of a new team, the veteran point guard found one in the Warriors, who signed him on Wednesday.

That same day, Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL. You can see how the injury occurred here. As a result, Golden State signed Matt Barnes for added depth. To make room on the roster, Calderon was waived.

Calderon’s stay with the Warriors lasted only a couple of hours. However, it was long enough to earn him over $400k according to USA Today’s Sam Amick.

They paid the man $415k for a two-hour stay, AND cut the check for his jersey. The Calderon chapter… https://t.co/5oPr1vGUPA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2017

Since making his NBA debut in 2005, Calderon has played for the Raptors, Pistons, Mavericks, Knicks, and Lakers. And while he didn’t actually play for them, Calderon can say he was at one time a member of the Warriors as well. Here’s the jersey to prove it.