Josh Jackson will reportedly have to attend anger management classes

With just over a month to go before the draft, NBA teams have a new development to pore over at the top of the lottery.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports on Monday that former Kansas Jayhawks star Josh Jackson will have to attend anger management classes as part of a diversion agreement for a misdemeanor vandalism incident back in December. The agreement also stipulates that Jackson will have to write an apology letter and refrain from alcohol and recreational drug use for one year.

The 20-year-old had been gaining steam recently as the potential No. 1 overall pick and is widely seen as at least the best wing prospect this year. But in a draft as loaded as this one, it’s entirely plausible that these character concerns could knock Jackson a peg or two down the board.