Josh Jackson did questionable gesture during loss to Clippers (Video)

Josh Jackson may be the latest NBA player to get in trouble for an exchange with a fan during this first week of the new season.

The Phoenix Suns rookie swingman was headed to the bench in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he did a questionable gesture that some interpreted as a shooting motion directed at a fan. The incident was also punctuated by an apparent F-bomb from Jackson.

josh jackson not feelin the clips fans pic.twitter.com/1ewogZMtzr — ALSO, KEITHFUJIMOTO (@vineydelnegro) October 22, 2017

We have already seen multiple players fined for incidents with fans, including Boogie Cousins and Kyrie Irving. Thus, Jackson may face similar punishment if the NBA determines the exchange was inappropriate, but it would probably only be a small blip on the radar for the chaos-riddled Suns right now.