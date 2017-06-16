Report: Josh Jackson struggled in Lakers workout

Josh Jackson may have missed a chance to stake his claim for the No. 2 pick.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reports on Friday that Jackson’s workout with the Los Angeles Lakers “did not go well at all” and that the former Kansas star struggled with his shooting and his handle.

Also was told that Josh Jackson's workout in LA "did not go well at all." Brought high energy but struggled with his shooting and handle. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

The 20-year-old Jackson is largely viewed as the best non-point guard in this year’s draft class, but possible character issues may be dampening his stock a bit. With this favorite to go No. 2 overall also reportedly underwhelming in his Lakers workout, it sounds like Jackson missed a prime opportunity here, even if his jumper and his ball-handling are known to be fairly big weaknesses.