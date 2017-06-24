Josh Jackson threw out one of the worst first pitches you’ll ever see

Jackson is a dunk machine, an athletic freak who can fly above the rim and play lockdown perimeter defense with the best of them. If you’ve watched him play basketball, you probably assume his insane athletic ability translates to other sports.

Maybe that’s true, but we now know Jackson should stay far away from a baseball diamond. He and Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Haason Reddick, a linebacker from Temple, threw out the ceremonial first pitches at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Friday night.

Reddick’s pitch was perfectly normal. Jackson’s was…well, he probably wants to forget about it. It was reminiscent of 50 Cent’s legendary first pitch at a Mets game in 2014.

Curtis’ opening pitch was probably worse, but there’s definitely an argument to be made that Jackson’s was just as bad. Jackson took it in stride and laughed at himself, though.

Jackson, just 24 hours removed from the biggest night of his life, found himself getting roasted on Twitter.

If the Suns asked for the refund on Josh Jackson no one wouldn't blame them pic.twitter.com/1oOiZMd9am — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) June 24, 2017

Lonzo Ball threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers’ game Friday night, and though his pitch was nothing special, it was definitely better than Jackson’s.

Jackson’s new team didn’t seem too bothered by it. He just has to stick to basketball.