Report: Josh Smith eyeing Rockets return

The NBA may not have seen the last of The Smoove Criminal.

ESPN’s Kelly Iko spoke to ex-Houston Rocket Josh Smith at James Harden’s charity basketball event over the weekend, and Smith said that he is “very interested” in a return to the team.

Just spoke with Josh Smith, formerly with the #Rockets. Very interested in a return to the team and a deal could be in the works soon. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) August 19, 2017

Smith, 31, has had two separate stints with Houston since 2014, but he went over to the Chinese Basketball Association last season to play for the Sichaun Blue Whales. He was still attracting NBA interest in recent months however.

The veteran forward is a known commodity in terms of what he does well and, perhaps more notably, what he doesn’t do well. But the Rockets sacrificed some frontcourt depth to acquire Chris Paul this summer, so maybe there’s still a role for Smith to play off the bench in Houston.