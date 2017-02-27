JR Smith ‘a couple weeks’ away from returning from thumb injury

JR Smith appears to be nearing a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith has been out since undergoing thumb surgery in late December. He was initially projected to miss 12-14 weeks, which set him for a return in mid-to-late March. It sounds like he’s still on target for such a return date.

Smith was interviewed during Monday’s Bucks-Cavs game by TNT’s Dennis Scott and was asked how much longer he is likely to be out.

“Hopefully not too much longer,” said Smith. “Last I heard we got a couple weeks, but I try not to ask the doctors too many questions because I don’t want to hear no answers I don’t want to hear.”

Smith was also asked about the team’s signing of Deron Williams.

“I can’t wait. I’ve been waiting to play with D-Will my whole career,” said Smith. The way he crosses people over and gets to the basket, makes shots, he’s a very exciting player. For him to be our second guard, that’s huge.”

Smith has some work to do to improve upon his stats from prior to his injury. He was shooting just 33.7 percent from the field and averaging only 8.6 points per game this season. When he returns, he will likely share time with Iman Shumpert and new acquisition Kyle Korver.