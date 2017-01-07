JR Smith’s daughter born five months premature

JR Smith appeared on an “Uninterrupted” video Saturday to share some serious news concerning his family.

The Cavaliers guard and his wife Jewel recently announced that they were expecting their third daughter, but there was a complication, and the girl was born five months premature.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it,” Smith’s wife says in the video. “That’s why we decided to share what we’ve been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

Dakota is five days old and weighs one pound, according to Smith’s wife, who spoke somberly in the video.

Smith is recovering from thumb surgery he underwent last month and could be out three months for the Cavaliers. Cleveland.com says he has not traveled with the team for their recent road trip and was not at the team’s home game on Wednesday.