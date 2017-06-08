JR Smith has great response to being asked if Warriors are best team he’s ever faced

JR Smith has quite an interesting take on the relative greatness of these Golden State Warriors.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers swingman was asked if the Warriors were the best team he has ever faced and dropped this great response, per Rob Mahoney of Sports Illustrated.

When JR Smith was asked if the GSW were the best team he ever played against, he noted a HS team with Luol Deng and Charlie Villanueva. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) June 8, 2017

It was Blair Academy in New Jersey where Deng and Villanueva ran roughshod over the high school basketball scene in the early 2000s when Smith was attending Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School, also in New Jersey.

The comparison might not exactly be apples to apples to say the least. But after offering this bold take following the Cavs’ loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, it makes sense that Smith isn’t overhyping this Warriors team.