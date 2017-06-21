Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

JR Smith hacked on social media again

June 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

JR Smith Indians

The social media gods continue to clown Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith.

A mysterious message appeared Wednesday on Smith’s verified Facebook account and was quickly deleted.

Predictably, the post caused a mini-stir, but Smith promptly took to Twitter to set the record straight himself.

A similar incident happened to Smith two weeks ago during the NBA Finals, and he claimed that he was the victim of a hacking. With lightning apparently striking the same place again on Wednesday, perhaps the former Sixth Man of the Year should considering changing the password to all of his social media accounts from “pipe1”.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus