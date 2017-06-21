JR Smith hacked on social media again

The social media gods continue to clown Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith.

A mysterious message appeared Wednesday on Smith’s verified Facebook account and was quickly deleted.

JR Smith might have been hacked, but this was just posted. pic.twitter.com/hdLRYvRheh — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 21, 2017

Predictably, the post caused a mini-stir, but Smith promptly took to Twitter to set the record straight himself.

Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 21, 2017

A similar incident happened to Smith two weeks ago during the NBA Finals, and he claimed that he was the victim of a hacking. With lightning apparently striking the same place again on Wednesday, perhaps the former Sixth Man of the Year should considering changing the password to all of his social media accounts from “pipe1”.