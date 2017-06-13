JR Smith ‘likes’ photo of Carmelo Anthony in Cavs jersey

Would JR Smith support the Cleveland Cavaliers adding Carmelo Anthony to their team? It seems like it.

An Instagram user shared a photo on the social media service before Game 5 Monday that showed Carmelo in a Cavs jersey next to LeBron James:

Yo Mel…you know what to do! I’m taking Blake Griffin too! S/O to all the Lebron haters…ya got it tonight A post shared by PrezzyDope (@president_dope) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

That post got over 1,100 “likes” on Instagram, including one from one of the members of the Cavaliers — Smith. Smith and ‘Melo were teammates on the Knicks.

Should we make a fuss over this? On one hand, the possibility of the Cavs adding Anthony is exciting, and Smith supporting the move is cool. On the other, it could just be that someone else was running Smith’s account and didn’t realize what their actions would lead to.

H/T Black Sports Online