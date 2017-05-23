Ad Unit
JR Smith brings prematurely born daughter home from hospital

May 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

JR Smith emotional

JR Smith shared an incredible series of photos to his Instagram account on Tuesday that celebrate a true medical miracle.

Smith’s daughter, Dakota, was born five months premature in January. Five months later, Smith and his wife finally got to take their baby home.

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST!” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Dakota had spent the time in the neonatal intensive care unit. She is the Smiths’ third child.


