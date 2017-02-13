JR Smith shoots down report about return from thumb injury

J.R. Smith has some bad news for those who think he’ll be returning to action in a few weeks.

ESPN reported on Monday that Smith is doing well in his rehab from the thumb surgery he underwent in December and is expected back by the middle of March. Smith responded to the report on Twitter later in the day.

Please don't believe the hype. Still a ways to go. "Sources" means they have nothing else to wright. Trusting my process! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 13, 2017

Smith was initially projected to be out 12-14 weeks, which would have put his earliest return date at late March. It appears he is sticking by that projection.

With Smith out, the Cavaliers acquired Kyle Korver in a trade with Atlanta, hoping he could fill the outside shooter role Smith had. Smith is said to be shooting without pain.

The 31-year-old shooting guard was having a down season prior to his injury, as he was shooting just 33.7 percent from the field. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers would love to have him back with time to spare prior to the postseason.