JR Smith’s return reportedly imminent

Rip off your shirts and wave them in the air like you just don’t care.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports on Monday that the return of Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith, who has been out since December after having surgery on his right (shooting) thumb, is imminent, barring any setback.

McMenamin adds that the former Sixth Man of the Year will not suit up when the Cavs host the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena (which would have been made for quite the intriguing storyline after the scuffle he was involved in when the two teams met on Saturday). But Smith will have the hand evaluated on Monday, which would appear to signal that he’s close.

The 31-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21 appearances this season. While Smith has had to shoot down false reports about his return date in recent weeks, it sounds like the Cavs are in fact about to finally have their gunner back.