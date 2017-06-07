Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

JR Smith says ‘Cavs in 7’ then deletes tweet

June 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have blown a lead late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean they have lost faith.

JR Smith sent a tweet after the game in which he said “Cavs in 7.”:

JR Smith tweet

Smith quickly deleted the tweet, but when it comes to the internet, nothing is ever forgotten.

Cleveland was down 3-1 in the NBA Finals last year and won it all in 7, so we shouldn’t put it past them to make the full comeback. However, they would be making history in that case, as no NBA team has ever done that.

For what it’s worth, Smith said he was hacked.

Game 4 of the series is on Friday.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus