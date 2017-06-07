JR Smith says ‘Cavs in 7’ then deletes tweet

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have blown a lead late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean they have lost faith.

JR Smith sent a tweet after the game in which he said “Cavs in 7.”:

This was tweeted from J.R. Smith's account and quickly deleted after the game. pic.twitter.com/XWZ5TQ77QB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 8, 2017

Smith quickly deleted the tweet, but when it comes to the internet, nothing is ever forgotten.

Cleveland was down 3-1 in the NBA Finals last year and won it all in 7, so we shouldn’t put it past them to make the full comeback. However, they would be making history in that case, as no NBA team has ever done that.

For what it’s worth, Smith said he was hacked.

Caught J.R. Smith as he was walking out of arena. Says he didn't tweet & account was hacked, but that he likes what the hacker was thinking — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) June 8, 2017

Game 4 of the series is on Friday.