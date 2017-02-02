JR Smith thinks Charles Barkley is jealous of LeBron James

JR Smith has a theory for why Charles Barkley isn’t backing down on his comments about LeBron James.

On TNT’s “Inside the NBA” last week, Barkley called James’ criticism of the Cavaliers front office “inappropriate” and “whiny.” You can see what else Barkley had to say here. That resulted in James absolutely unloading on Barkley after Cleveland’s loss to the Mavericks on Monday.

On Thursday, James’ Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith held a very entertaining Q&A session on Twitter. Among the questions he answered was how he felt about Barkley’s comments. Smith essentially said he thinks Barkley is jealous of James.

@TheRealJRSmith how u feel about Barkleys comments on Bron true or not? — King Dour™ (@Get_ItHowULive) February 2, 2017

He was/will never on his level as a player or person an I think it eats him up. https://t.co/4E7nlEoQLU — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 2, 2017

Smith isn’t the only one to defend James. Dwyane Wade commended James for finally putting Barkley in his place. Shaq also went to bat for James, saying Barkley made it a “personal” matter.

No one will dispute Barkley’s place in the Hall of Fame and among the 50 greatest players in NBA history. That said, J.R. Smith isn’t the only one who thinks Barkley might be jealous of what James has been able to accomplish.