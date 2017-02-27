Jrue Holiday struggling to adjust to addition of DeMarcus Cousins

If you’re looking for the culprit behind Jrue Holiday’s recent struggles, you best blame it on the Boogie.

The New Orleans Pelicans point guard admitted Monday that it has been hard to be aggressive and look for his own shot ever since the addition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the lineup, per Scott Kushner of The Advocate.

Jrue Holiday admitted he hasn't been as aggressive as he should be & that many have told him to look for his shot more often. #Pelicans — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) February 27, 2017

Holiday did say it's difficult to look in the post and see two dominant guys and still look for his own shot. #Pelicans — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) February 27, 2017

In the three games since Cousins arrived (all losses for New Orleans by the way), Holiday is averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.3 turnovers per game on 28.9 percent from the field. For reference, his season averages are 15.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.2 turnovers per game on 45.8 percent from the field.

Of course, that’s a ridiculously small sample, and it’s unreasonable to expect Holiday, or anybody else for that matter, to immediately adapt to such a high-usage player and one who is known to slow down the pace and hamper the overall flow of the offense by holding onto the ball for too long.

Still, Holiday is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and this former team of his is apparently interested. Thus, it will be worth monitoring to see just how ultimately committed Holiday is to making the Pelicans’ new core of himself, Cousins, and Anthony Davis work.