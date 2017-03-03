Jrue, Justin Holiday could team up on Knicks?

Jrue and Justin Holiday may be trying to turn New York into the City of Brotherly Love this offseason.

In an interview with Marc Berman of the New York Post on Friday, Justin Holiday said that he and his brother have talked about playing together since they were children, something that could become a reality this summer, the first time both will be free agents at the same time.

“If we can play together, that would be a dream come true and we’d be successful doing it,” Holiday said. “We both want to win and both know each other’s game in and out. We both know what we’re going to get from each other when we play together. It just makes sense.”

“I’m not saying just because he’s my brother,” continued Holiday. “But I know when we play together, good things happen because we know each other’s game so well. We do play hard on both ends of the floor. When you have that at both positions, it’s going to help.”

Bermans also adds that Justin “would like to stay with the Knicks” and that the team’s chances of re-signing Derrick Rose are “becoming slim,” creating a potential opening at the point guard position. While the Knicks would most certainly have to fend off other interested parties to sign Jrue this summer, he has had a difficult time adjusting to the arrival of DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, making an exit look like a very real possibility.

Now if only the Knicks could draft youngest brother Aaron Holiday, currently a 20-year-old sophomore playing for UCLA, as well.