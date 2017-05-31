Julius Randle appears to have an insane workout regimen

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle appears to be committed to heading into next season in better shape, and the results are already showing.

As Silver Screen and Roll pointed out, Randle has been working with noted “transformation specialist” Amoila Jamil Cesar over the past several weeks to improve his conditioning. Cesar has been sharing updates on social media of the work Randle is putting in, and some side-by-side photos he shared on Tuesday show a much leaner Julius.

We just hit a little over 3 weeks and @juliusrandle30 has already shown improvements in body composition and performance!! I'm having a proud moment right now but this is only the beginning. It all starts with a healthy mind, body and soul! A post shared by Amoila Jamil Cesar (@amoila_cesar) on May 30, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

There have been questions about Randle’s conditioning dating back to before he was drafted out of Kentucky in 2014. He then suffered a broken leg his rookie year and missed all but one game that season, so it has been a long road back.

Randle averaged 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season and improved his field goal percentage, shooting 48.7 percent compared to 42.9 percent the year before. He seemed to take offense to some criticism head coach Luke Walton hurled at his players last season, so perhaps that is part of the reason he is motivated to show up stronger than ever next fall.