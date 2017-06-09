Ad Unit
Friday, June 9, 2017

Kardashians attend Game 4 of NBA Finals

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Kardashian element is strong in Cleveland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN Cleveland’s Jason Gibbs shared a video on Twitter Friday that showed Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

Khloe was there to support boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she’s been dating since last year.

A report at the beginning of the season said LeBron James was leery of having the Kardashian distraction around, but a more recent report said the Cavs found Thompson dating Khloe to be amusing.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus