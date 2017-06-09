Kardashians attend Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Kardashian element is strong in Cleveland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN Cleveland’s Jason Gibbs shared a video on Twitter Friday that showed Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

The Kardashian's are here in full force. Is this a good thing? pic.twitter.com/XiGTDZp5DM — Jason Gibbs (@BGSUGibbs) June 10, 2017

Khloe was there to support boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she’s been dating since last year.

A report at the beginning of the season said LeBron James was leery of having the Kardashian distraction around, but a more recent report said the Cavs found Thompson dating Khloe to be amusing.