Karl-Anthony Towns bows down to social media king Joel Embiid

Karl-Anthony Towns forgot for a second who he was dealing with, but he was quickly reminded about it.

Towns’ Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Tuesday night. The following day, Embiid boasted about his team’s win via Instagram. Towns threw shade with a comment on the photo, and Embiid struck back with a death blow.

The exchange between the two emerging stars made waves on the ‘net, with everyone recognizing that Embiid emerged victorious. So what did Towns have to say about the experience? He was reminded that Embiid is the king of social media.

KAT called himself motivated by Tuesday's performance, not by his Instagram spat w/ @JoelEmbiid: " I I forgot he's like the king of Instagram and Twitter. Like I told him, I didn’t think his caption was very good. At least respect me and give me a better caption than that" — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 15, 2017

You better believe that Towns is going to keep his Instagram exchange with Embiid in mind before he tries to challenge the big man in the paint again.