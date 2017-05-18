Karl-Anthony Towns responds to All-NBA snub

The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday and, as usual, there were a few snubs. Among them was Karl-Anthony Towns.

In his second NBA season, Towns averaged 25.1 points (on 54 percent shooting), 12.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Timberwolves. In another year, that would probably be good enough for a spot on one of the three All-NBA teams. This year, however, was not the year. Here’s who did make it.

After finding out he was not included, Towns took to Twitter with a sleeping emoji.

Fellow second-year player (and teammate at Kentucky) Devin Booker offered his support for Towns’ inclusion.

So we're gonna pretend KAT wasn't suppose to be on any All-NBA?🤔 — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) May 18, 2017

The way he’s progressing, Towns likely won’t have many more seasons in the near future where he’s not a member of an All-NBA team. He wasn’t the only one to question the selections, though. Draymond Green stuck for teammate Klay Thompson, saying it’s bulls— Thompson did not make it.