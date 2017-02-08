Karl-Anthony Towns takes shot at Kentucky basketball

The Kentucky men’s basketball team has struggled over its last several games, and even a win wasn’t enough to satisfy John Calipari on Tuesday night. Unhappy with his team’s performance in a 92-85 victory over LSU, Calipari did not hold back in a postgame interview.

“If anybody wants to quit, they can quit,” the Wildcats coach said.

One of Calipari’s former players took note. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns took a shot at this year’s Kentucky squad on Instagram with a comment directed toward fellow former Wildcat Devin Booker.

Interesting comment from Karl Towns here pic.twitter.com/PLYdd0kkSY — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 8, 2017

The Kentucky team Towns and Booker played for went undefeated during the regular season, eventually losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four and finishing with a record of 38-1. This year’s Wildcats have lost three of their last five, the most recent of which was an 88-66 blowout at the hands of Florida. Still, it’s not all that common for an alumnus to call out his former program publicly.

It’s no surprise Calipari is frustrated, especially when you see what some of his players were doing toward the end of their latest loss.