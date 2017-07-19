Karl-Anthony Towns trolls Joel Embiid over NBA 2K rating

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is trying to start the greatest young big man rivalry that never was.

Towns was the latest basketball star to react to his NBA 2K18 rating this week, and upon hearing that he had received a 91, his first thought was to his Philadelphia 76ers counterpart Joel Embiid.

“I can’t wait to tell Joel,” said Towns. “I have nothing to complain about.

“I do trust the process on that one,” he added. “I do trust the process.”

Embiid, who himself got an 86 rating, was noticeably less pleased at the news. But Towns does have a rich history of friendly trolling, and throwing Embiid’s “trust the process” line back in his face may be Towns’ finest work yet.