Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 after aggravating ankle injury

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard left Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after aggravating an ankle injury.

Leonard appeared to aggravate the injury on a 3-point attempt when Golden State Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia was closing out on him. The Spurs star checked himself out of the game with a visible limp.

Kawhi Leonard is tough as nails. Second sprained ankle in a matter of minutes – pic.twitter.com/Jq0hlZtA4l — Harrison Wind (@NBAWind) May 14, 2017

The Spurs announced that Leonard would not return to the game.

Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) will not return to today's game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 14, 2017

Leonard twisted his ankle during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals and had not dealt with any visible issues before the slip in the opener against the Warriors. With Tony Parker already out for the playoffs, it will be a huge concern if Leonard’s injury is serious.