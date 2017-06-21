Kawhi Leonard no longer rocking braids

Just when you thought the NBA offseason couldn’t get any crazier, Kawhi Leonard went and made himself virtually unrecognizable.

The man one from the left in the photo below is Leonard. Yes, the man without the braids.

RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017

Leonard had his braids since at least his middle school days and probably longer. It’s going to take some getting used to when the MVP candidate takes the court without them.

We were all shocked to hear that this star player is being shopped around in trade talks, but Leonard’s new hairstyle may be even more newsworthy.

H/T Ball Don’t Lie