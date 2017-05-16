Kawhi Leonard questionable for Game 3

Kawhi Leonard was pronounced out for Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but it sounds like there is a chance he may play in Game 3.

Speaking with the media prior to Game 2, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talked about Leonard’s status and termed his forward questionable for Game 3.

Gregg Popovich said he'd officially list Kawhi Leonard as "questionable" for Game 3, but likely won't know until Friday or Saturday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

The availability of Leonard is obviously a huge issue as he is San Antonio’s best player.

Leonard left Game 1 after hurting his ankle landing on Zaza Pachulia. The play created a major controversy, with Popovich going off about the play being dirty.

The Spurs held a big lead in Game 1 but collapsed late and lost it. They need to be at full strength to have their best shot at winning this series, especially since they’re already without Tony Parker.