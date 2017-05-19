Kawhi Leonard officially listed as questionable for Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs desperatedly need Kawhi Leonard back if they want to have any shot at coming back against the Golden State Warriors, and it sounds like the star forward has a chance to return on Saturday.

The Spurs have officially announced that Leonard is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard is officially questionable for tomorrow's game. #Spurs — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 19, 2017

Leonard missed most of Game 1 and all of Game 2 after injuring his ankle. The play where he got hurt has been a source of much controversy, as Gregg Popovich ripped Warriors center Zaza Pachulia for playing reckless defense when closing out on Leonard.

Even if Leonard is able to play, it’s doubtful he will be anywhere close to 100 percent health.