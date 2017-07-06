Kelly Olynyk agrees to $50 million deal with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat missed out on top target Gordon Hayward in free agency, but they’re trying to make up for it with some new additions.

A day after agreeing to a four-year deal with Dion Waiters, the Heat agreed to a four-year deal with Kelly Olynyk. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the deal is for $50 million. That’s two million shy of what Waiters is set to earn.

Olynyk’s deal also calls for a player option for the fourth year, per Woj.

The Celtics renounced their rights to Olynyk this week in order to free up salary cap space to sign Hayward. It’s no surprise that he quickly found a home given how well the former first-round pick played in the postseason.

Olynyk stood out with a 26-point game to help the Celtics close out the Wizards in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series in May. He averaged nine points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists in 20.5 minutes per game last season.