Kelly Olynyk injured his ankle tripping over little kid

The luck of the Irish was certainly not with Kelly Olynyk this weekend.

According to Chris Forsberg of ESPN, the Boston Celtics center rolled his right ankle tripping over a little kid while warming up for practice on Sunday and was unable to participate.

Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk rolled his right ankle getting inadvertently tripped by a little kid while warming up. He’s not practicing. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 15, 2017

Jay King of MassLive.com adds that the child in question was one of the assistant coach’s sons. Apparently, the Celtics have something of a family environment and are often in the presence of a number of children, be they players’ kids, coaches’ kids, or otherwise.

Olynyk, 25, is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season. The Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and it’s now unclear if Olynyk will be able to suit up for that contest. But at the very least, Olynyk probably has Cole Hamels going, “I know that feel, bro.”

Image via Kelly Olynyk on Instagram