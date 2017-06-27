Kelly Olynyk reportedly likely to become unrestricted free agent

All those teams who were salivating over Kelly Olynyk during the NBA playoffs may finally get their crack at him.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes that it’s likely Olynyk will become an unrestricted free agent. Woj shared the report via Twitter Tuesday:

Sources: Boston's pursuit of cap space makes it increasingly likely Kelly Olynyk becomes unrestricted free agent. He'll have strong market. https://t.co/b0eHvnjIIj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 27, 2017

Woj’s report on Olynyk’s future comes in conjunction with his earlier reporting about the Boston Celtics’ plans for the summer.

Woj says the Celtics are gearing up to make a run at Gordon Hayward in free agency, and then potentially a trade for Paul George. In order to sign Hayward, they would need to clear some salary cap space. Hoops Hype projects the Celtics as having $72 million in cap commitments for next season. They could shed $4.2 million from that number if they decline to make Olynyk a qualifying offer.

A 2013 first-round pick out of Gonzaga, Olynyk has spent four seasons with the Celtics. He averaged 9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20 minutes per game last season, and played extremely well in the postseason.