Saturday, October 28, 2017

Kelly Oubre apologized to Klay Thompson for punch during fight

October 28, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Kelly Oubre is hitting Klay Thompson with the mea culpa after the skirmish between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

During the second-quarter fight between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal, Oubre was seen swinging at Thompson in the fracas and making mild contact.

After the game, Thompson addressed the incident and said that Oubre apologized to him for his actions, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Oubre has had a history of on-court hostilities in recent months, but in any case, it’s worth wondering if he will face any punishment from the league for his role in the fight as a side aggressor.

