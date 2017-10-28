Kelly Oubre apologized to Klay Thompson for punch during fight

Kelly Oubre is hitting Klay Thompson with the mea culpa after the skirmish between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

During the second-quarter fight between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal, Oubre was seen swinging at Thompson in the fracas and making mild contact.

Take a closer look as it appears Kelly Oubre Jr. lands a punch to Klay's face during the scrum. pic.twitter.com/j7dg0srh3o — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2017

After the game, Thompson addressed the incident and said that Oubre apologized to him for his actions, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Klay Thompson tells ESPN that Kelly Oubre Jr. apologized to him for what he described as a “graze to my face.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 28, 2017

Oubre has had a history of on-court hostilities in recent months, but in any case, it’s worth wondering if he will face any punishment from the league for his role in the fight as a side aggressor.