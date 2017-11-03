Kelly Oubre could be fined for wearing ‘f— you’ coat

Kelly Oubre’s choice of attire on Friday could result in a fine from the NBA for the offensive language it contained.

When Oubre arrived to Capital One Arena ahead of the Wizards’ game against the Cavaliers, he did so wearing a black fur coat. It was just any fur coat, though. Across the back were the words “f— you” several times.

In the video below, Oubre turns his back so the camera can get a good look at what’s written.

Oubre Jr arrives to work with NSFW fur coat pic.twitter.com/C3R98qngJk — Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) November 3, 2017

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the NBA is planning to review Oubre’s decision to wear the coat.

Oubre has already been fined by the league this season. He was involved in a skirmish during the Wizards’ game against the Warriors last week that earned him a $15,000 punishment.