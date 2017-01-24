Kenny Smith says he missed work to talk basketball with President Obama

Kenny Smith was not on set for “Inside the NBA” on TNT Monday and instead was in Los Angeles. The TNT analyst did join the show from a remote location for about 5-10 minutes. He was asked why he wasn’t on the show that day and said he’s been spending his time hanging out with President Obama.

“This is — Barry as I call him — Barack Obama’s second day off. So he asked me to come and talk basketball with him, fill him in with what’s been going on for the last eight years,” Smith said Monday during a brief appearance on TNT via satellite. “So Barry and I have been talking sports, catching him up on the last eight years.”

President Obama left office last week as Friday was the inauguration for new President Trump. Obama and his family headed to Southern California and spent a few days in Palm Springs before leaving for Necker Island.

President Obama is a well known sports fan — in particular he has played and enjoys basketball — so it would make sense for him to want to unwind by talking sports with Smith, who lives in Southern California. Of all reasons to miss work, that ranks very high up there.