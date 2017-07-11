Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly meets with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for guards, and reportedly spent Tuesday meeting with one of the better young ones available.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Lakers met with free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Tuesday, with the shooting guard drawing quite a bit of interest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope met with Lakers today, sources said. Several teams have expressed interest since he became unrestricted. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 11, 2017

The Lakers’ interest has been previously reported, albeit on very specific terms. Perhaps Caldwell-Pope is willing to do what Los Angeles is seeking. The 24-year-old averaged 13.8 points per game with the Detroit Pistons last season, shooting 35 percent from three-point range.