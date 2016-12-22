Kenyon Martin goes off on ‘awful and coward’ George Karl

Kenyon Martin was none too pleased about former head coach George Karl’s remarks about him in Karl’s new book “Furious George.”

Martin put Karl on blast for the whole Twitterverse to see on Thursday, calling the ex-Coach of the Year “an awful and coward” coach and “a terrible person” in a no-holds-barred rant.

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The now 38-year-old Martin also hinted that Karl, the fifth-winningest head coach in NBA history, owed all of his victories to the talent on his teams.

Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Martin’s tirade didn’t end there either as he went on to jab Karl for getting fired from every team he coached and even name-dropped NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe.

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is the reason KiKi Vandeweghe lost his GM job in Denver. Told the staff they can't serve 2 Kings. He no King. #CowardKarl — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Karl, who coached Martin in Denver for seven seasons from 2004 to 2011, took shots at Martin and former Nuggets teammate Carmelo Anthony in his book for having “all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man.” You can read the rest of Karl’s remarks, where he also criticizes Anthony as “a user of people” and throws another ex-Nugget, J.R. Smith, under the bus as well, here.

We already saw one member of those Denver teams fire back at Karl on Thursday, and the feud may only get more venomous from here.