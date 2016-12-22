Ad Unit
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Kenyon Martin goes off on ‘awful and coward’ George Karl

December 22, 2016
by Darryn Albert

Kenyon Martin was none too pleased about former head coach George Karl’s remarks about him in Karl’s new book “Furious George.”

Martin put Karl on blast for the whole Twitterverse to see on Thursday, calling the ex-Coach of the Year “an awful and coward” coach and “a terrible person” in a no-holds-barred rant.

The now 38-year-old Martin also hinted that Karl, the fifth-winningest head coach in NBA history, owed all of his victories to the talent on his teams.

Martin’s tirade didn’t end there either as he went on to jab Karl for getting fired from every team he coached and even name-dropped NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe.

Karl, who coached Martin in Denver for seven seasons from 2004 to 2011, took shots at Martin and former Nuggets teammate Carmelo Anthony in his book for having “all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man.” You can read the rest of Karl’s remarks, where he also criticizes Anthony as “a user of people” and throws another ex-Nugget, J.R. Smith, under the bus as well, here.

We already saw one member of those Denver teams fire back at Karl on Thursday, and the feud may only get more venomous from here.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus