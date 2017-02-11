Kevin Durant, Andre Roberson get technical fouls for incident (Video)

Kevin Durant and former teammate Andre Roberson got into it during the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the Thunder and Warriors, which resulted in technical fouls being handed out.

Durant drove towards the basket and was fouled and tumbled into the stanchion. After he got up, Roberson got in his face and the two bumped heads:

KD getting into it with Andre Roberson https://t.co/VSqqUwOeDJ — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) February 12, 2017

Russell Westbrook tried to push Roberson away, while Andre Iguodala got a technical foul for his involvement in the play.

After the officials reviewed the play, they handed out double-technicals for Roberson and Durant.