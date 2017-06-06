Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Kevin Durant bails on press conference because of scary noises

June 6, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kevin Durant cut his press conference short on Tuesday because of some frightening noises that were coming from above him, and we can’t say we blame the Warriors star.

Near the beginning of Durant’s four-minute Q&A session, an air conditioning unit above his head began making unusual sounds. When it happened a second time, Durant looked up and noticed that something was shaking a bit. That’s when he bailed.

The noise was apparently coming from this AC unit:

Hey, K.D. is just two wins away from winning the first NBA title of his career. You think he wants to be crushed by a piece of scrap metal right now? I would have done the same.


