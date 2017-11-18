Kevin Durant: Warriors motivated to beat Philly to avoid Embiid’s trash talk

The Golden State Warriors had a funny reason for being motivated to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Philly got off to a hot start with a 47-28 lead after a quarter. They were up 74-52 at halftime, which had NBA fans everywhere on high alert and thinking that the Sixers’ “Process” has finally arrived. But then the Warriors turned things around and blew Philly out 47-15 in the third quarter. Golden State won 124-116.

After the game, Kevin Durant shared that the team didn’t want to lose to Philly because they knew Joel Embiid would talk trash.

“We didn’t want to lose to these guys. Especially Joel (Embiid). He would’ve went straight to Twitter and start talking s—,” Durant said.

It’s hard to argue with Durant. After all, Embiid fired off some nice trolling on social media after beating the Lakers recently. The guy has a big mouth, but the other side of that coin is you motivate your opponent more because of it.