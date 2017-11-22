pixel 1
Kevin Durant booed by Thunder fans during introductions (Video)

November 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant may have moved past his conflicts with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the team’s fans do not appear to be over him leaving just yet.

Durant’s Golden State Warriors traveled to OKC to face the Thunder on Wednesday night. During pregame introductions, Durant was loudly booed.

Early in the game, the fans also booed Durant whenever he touched the ball. They cheered when he was called for a lane violation.

Fans might have been ready to move past their beef with Durant, but that was until he was caught ripping the organization via Twitter in September.

