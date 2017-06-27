Kevin Durant quietly congratulates Russell Westbrook on winning MVP

It’s no secret that Kevin Durant does not have the best relationship with Russell Westbrook, but that didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors star from congratulating his former teammate on winning the NBA MVP Award.

The comment section of a YouTube channel counts, right?

On Tuesday, Durant shared some feedback on the NBA awards in the “community” section of his YouTube channel. He gave Westbrook a shout-out.

“In fact, I called out this years MVP years ago so you gotta respect my knowledge for the game lol. Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F—-n balled out,” Durant wrote. “Gotta respect it!”

Of course, Westbrook’s MVP season was only made possible by Durant bailing on the Thunder. That allowed Westbrook to have unlimited offensive opportunities, and he ended up averaging a triple double with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

Durant has maintained that the reported iciness between him and Westbrook has been overblown, but he appeared to take a subtle shot at Russ with his wardrobe selection recently.