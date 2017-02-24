Kevin Durant defends JaVale McGee, criticizes Shaq over feud

Kevin Durant is coming to JaVale McGee’s defense after a Twitter feud erupted between McGee and Shaquille O’Neal.

Durant was critical of O’Neal for turning his Golden State Warriors teammate into a punchline thanks to repeated references on TNT, and had nothing but praise for McGee’s work ethic and effort.

Durant’s comments were extensive, but boiled down to the fact that no matter what McGee does, he’ll be defined by O’Neal’s label of him as an idiot thanks to his coverage on the “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment.

Full Kevin Durant comments backing JaVale McGee, defending his reputation and ripping Shaq for his constant mocking pic.twitter.com/HV1aj5AiY1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

In the past, O’Neal had always been poking fun at McGee, but when the Golden State center had enough and called Shaq out on Twitter, things got very personal. It’s no surprise that McGee’s teammates are coming to his defense.