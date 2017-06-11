Kevin Durant denies that Draymond Green called him after Game 7 of 2016 Finals

Kevin Durant is setting the record straight about his Golden State origin story.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, the former MVP denied that Draymond Green called him immediately after Game 7 of last year’s Finals, saying that claim was “100 percent false,” per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

Kevin Durant asked about Draymond Green contacting him after Game 7 of Finals last year: "That's false, 100 percent false" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2017

The always reputable Zach Lowe of ESPN had reported earlier this week that Green called Durant from the Oracle Arena parking lot after the season-ending 93-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant might also have reason to say that the exchange never took place, given that he was still technically under contact with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time and any such contract may have been in violation of the NBA’s anti-tampering policy.

The eight-time All-Star has been playing somewhat coy with the media these Finals, so it’s hard to get a read on this apparent case of he said, she said.