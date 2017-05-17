Kevin Durant downplays controversial LaMarcus Aldridge play

LaMarcus Aldridge defended Kevin Durant on a shot during Game 2 Tuesday night in a manner that should infuriate San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, but Durant didn’t think much of it.

Late in the first half of the Golden State Warriors’ blowout victory, Aldridge contested a 3-point attempt from Durant and appeared to slide his foot under Durant’s.

Durant was asked for his thoughts on the play after the game, and he gave Aldridge the benefit of the doubt.

Kevin Durant on the LaMarcus Aldridge closeout in question pic.twitter.com/QZ5oX26I4B — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 17, 2017

“Bigs are not used to being out on the perimeter and guarding guys on the perimeter, so their whole thing is to kind of give you space,” Durant explained. “So when you pull up, they just contest. That’s part of the game. It’s been happening forever, since I’ve been in the league. I think sometimes bigs just try to contest and sometimes that stuff can happen, but it’s not on purpose at all.”

Of course, the play was very similar to the one where Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia injured Kawhi Leonard’s ankle (watch it here) during Game 1. Popovich unloaded on Pachulia and said the play was dangerous even if not intentional, so it will be interesting to see how he feels about his own player being on the other end.

Fortunately, Durant avoided an injury.